WMNF SOTD 2/7/25: Lightning by Gyasi [Premiere]

Tampa is all about Lightning. We are the lightning capital of North America. It is said that even the word “Tampa” is Calusa for “lightning.” And, of course, we cheer the Tampa Bay Lightning on the ice.

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 7, 2025 is “Lightning” by the uber-fashionable “guitar wielding peacock”, Gyasi.

Described by Rolling Stone magazine as “a glam rock triumph,” the multi-faceted rocker Gyasi (Jah-See) delivers his second studio LP, Here Comes The Good Part, a glittery and fun universe filled with infectious hooks and searing guitar riffs, alongside songs of self-transformation.

Teaming up with co-producer Bobby Holland, Gyasi expands his sound, exploring a wider palette of musical ideas. Mostly recorded with his touring band, it also features guest appearances by drummer Daru Jones.

Here Comes The Good Part is a bold exploration of theatrical rock n’ roll, through the lens of a small-town West Virginia kid seeking self-discovery, and it drops today!

Regarding the song “Lightning”, Gyasi says that it came out of a spontaneous road trip to a festival. Living in a drab small town and escaping for a weekend to another, more colorful, world. As with many of my songs, it’s an amalgamation of real experience and fantasy.

Learn more here about Gyasi here: https://gyasimusic.com/

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.