WMNF SOTD 2/4/25: The Leon County Sing Along Blues by The Tall Pines

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 4, 2025 is “The Leon County Sing Along Blues” by The Tall Pines.

The Tall Pines are a shack-shakin’ rock & roll duo. Connie Lynn Petruk, singing her heart out, playing drums on an alligator skin suitcase, while her partner Christmas Davis, arm-wrestles a guitar, writes songs & growls along.

Although the The Tall Pines are based in New York, the Florida connection is strong! Christmas Davis’ family is originally from north west Florida, where his Great-Grandmother owned and ministered at a church, and Bible Camp, outside of Vernon, Florida. She also hosted a Gospel radio show that aired on Sunday mornings through the 1970s and 1980s.

Christmas spent his childhood summers with his Grandmother in a cabin near Panama City, and then lived in Florida for a few years, while he attended Florida State University, and worked briefly at the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper. Christmas and Connie Lynn were married on a bayou in Point Washington, Florida.

You can learn loads more at: https://www.thetallpines.com/

