Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

WMNF SOTD 2/4/25: The Leon County Sing Along Blues by The Tall Pines

Posted on February 4, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 4, 2025 is “The Leon County Sing Along Blues” by The Tall Pines.

The Tall Pines are a shack-shakin’ rock & roll duo. Connie Lynn Petruk, singing her heart out, playing drums on an alligator skin suitcase, while her partner Christmas Davis, arm-wrestles a guitar, writes songs & growls along. 

Although the The Tall Pines are based in New York, the Florida connection is strong! Christmas Davis’ family is originally from north west Florida, where his Great-Grandmother owned and ministered at a church, and Bible Camp, outside of Vernon, Florida. She also hosted a Gospel radio show that aired on Sunday mornings through the 1970s and 1980s.

Christmas spent his childhood summers with his Grandmother in a cabin near Panama City, and then lived in Florida for a few years, while he attended Florida State University, and worked briefly at the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper. Christmas and Connie Lynn were married on a bayou in Point Washington, Florida.

You can learn loads more at: https://www.thetallpines.com/

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD WMNF 2/3/25: Life Happens to All of Us by Anthill Cinema

There are many bands who are really, really good at...

Is Trump Karmic Payback? The Unlikely Record Label

Before and during the first Trump presidency, scholars, experts and...

The sound of black history: A musical journey through time

As we celebrate Black History Month, we embark on a...

WMNF SOTD 1/31/25: Laughsbythelake by Cannibal Kids

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 30, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Tuesday
Player position: