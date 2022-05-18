WMNF’s Sam Hval talks to beabadoobee

Share this:

WMNF’s own Program Director and host of Wednesday mornings, Sam Hval, was able to have a fun conversation with beabadoobee before she opens up for Halsey on May 19th at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Watch below to hear how the artist takes care of her mental health on tour, her love of bearded dragons and spiders, dealing with creeps at Whole Foods, and a live rendition of her latest, “See you Soon”!

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, singer-songwriter Bea Kristi began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017. Only in her early 20s, beabadoobee’s music have amassed millions of streams and a huge fan base, including her song, “Coffee”, also featured on the Tik Tok hit, “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu. Her latest release, Beatopia, is out July 15th.