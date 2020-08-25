WMNF Volunteer Committee seeking to fill 3 RadioActivist seats

Share this:

The WMNF Volunteer Committee is seeking to fill 3 seats with current RadioActivists (see definition below), 2 of which will also be Board of Directors positions.

– One position is strictly an elected member of the Volunteer Committee (possibly two positions are Volunteer Committee only).

– The second Volunteer Committee/Board of Directors seat is designated as a Youth post (under 30 years of age at the time of election).

– The third is open to all RadioActivists and may possibly also serve on both WMNF’s Volunteer Committee and the Board of Directors.

A RadioActivist is a volunteer who has given 10 or more hours in the last 6 months or 20 hours in the past 12 months.

As the COVID19 pandemic has made it hard for many to volunteer, with no events or outreach to help at, we will give this fact consideration based on past service.

You can request a Frequently Asked Questions sheet, regarding Board Service for WMNF Community Radio from [email protected].

Most Committees meet once a month. Meetings have been happening virtually, on Zoom, since April 2020 and will continue to be so until further notice.