WMNF Volunteers of the Year 2020!!

It’s impossible to express adequate gratitude for all volunteers do for WMNF 88.5FM Community Radio!!

The station could not be here without the amazing people who host music shows, create news content, assist programmers, answer call-in phones and run the studio boards, stream programs, transcribe content for the website and post on social media, take pledge calls, tally and manage the phone room at marathons, assist administrative and operations staff – especially the “Green Team” garden crew, and those who serve on our Board of Directors, Volunteer Committee, Development, Diversity and other committees!

Many of you tell friends and family about WMNF… And so many of you are member-supporters, too…!! The list is awe-inspiring when you think about what it takes to keep the organization strong and vital. Our station truly is what it is because of you and You and YOU…

Thanks so much, from all of us – Congratulations to all of these Volunteers of the Years:

WMNF 2020 VOLUNTEER AWARDS:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Scott Elliott

Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Award – Dyllan Furness

(Presented by the WMNF Board of Directors)

New Volunteer of the Year – Emma Friedman

Volunteer of the Year – Isha Del Valle

Programmers of the Year –Sid Flannery & Alida Duchene

New Programmers of the Year – Grant Hart & David Rañon

Overnight Programmer of the Year – Bryan “BC” Clardy and “Cheddar Stacks” Erin Kennedy

Program Assistant of the Year – Tom Collins

Co-Host of the Year – Nadia Cox

News & Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year – Janet Scherberger

Operations Volunteer Appreciation – Cyndi Philpott

The Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteers of the Year – Cyndi Philpott and David Bryant

Administrative Volunteer Appreciation – JoAnna Kellogg

Vicki Santa Development Award – David Harbeitner

Membership Volunteer of the Year – Suzanne Stark

2020 Co-Host of the Year – Nadia Cox | Photo: Jeannie Holton-Carufel

WMNF 2019 VOLUNTEER AWARDS:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Gray – “Commuter from Hell”

Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Award – Katarina Lauver

(Presented by the WMNF Board of Directors)

New Volunteer of the Year – Kari Stalnaker

Volunteer of the Year – Pamela Robinson

Programmer of the Year – Cameron Dilley

New Programmer of the Year – “Big Eddie G” – Ed Greene

Overnight Programmer of the Year – Renna “Radio Flayme” Reddick

Program Assistant of the Year – Paul “P Daddy” Weigand

News & Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year – Shelley Reback

New News & Public Affairs Programmer of the Year – Janet (Zink) Scherberger

Jen Germaine News Volunteer of the Year – Joshua Holton

Board Op Recognition – Patty Perkey, Jan Simpson, Frank Knox, Bill Grace

Operations Volunteer Appreciation – Barbara Fling

The Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteers of the Year – Mike Bagley

Raffle Supervisor of the Year – Darlene Bunch

Administrative Volunteer Appreciation – Charlie Cushing & JoAnna Kellogg

Vicki Santa Development Award – Gus LaRussa

Membership Volunteer of the Year – Jim “Gofer” Campoli

Desk Volunteer Recognition – Onda Black, Deborah LeMonde, Gabrielle Ayala, Anne Haywood,

Steve Burkett, Skip Sasse, Elaine Holmes, Suzanne Stark and AARP Volunteer, Leon Gilchrist

2019 New Programmer of the Year – “Big Eddie G” – Ed Greene

Thank you to every WMNF volunteer, active or not, due to the current health crisis – We honor you all and look forward to the day we can be together again.