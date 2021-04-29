WMNF Volunteers of the Year 2020!!

It’s impossible to express adequate gratitude for all volunteers do for WMNF 88.5FM Community Radio!!
The station could not be here without the amazing people who host music shows, create news content, assist programmers, answer call-in phones and run the studio boards, stream programs, transcribe content for the website and post on social media, take pledge calls, tally and manage the phone room at marathons, assist administrative and operations staff – especially the “Green Team” garden crew, and those who serve on our Board of Directors, Volunteer Committee, Development, Diversity and other committees!
Many of you tell friends and family about WMNF… And so many of you are member-supporters, too…!! The list is awe-inspiring when you think about what it takes to keep the organization strong and vital. Our station truly is what it is because of you and You and YOU…
Thanks so much, from all of us – Congratulations to all of these Volunteers of the Years:
WMNF 2020 VOLUNTEER AWARDS:
Lifetime Achievement Award – Scott Elliott
Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Award – Dyllan Furness
(Presented by the WMNF Board of Directors)
New Volunteer of the Year – Emma Friedman
Volunteer of the Year – Isha Del Valle
Programmers of the Year –Sid Flannery & Alida Duchene
New Programmers of the Year – Grant Hart & David Rañon
Overnight Programmer of the Year – Bryan “BC” Clardy and “Cheddar Stacks” Erin Kennedy
Program Assistant of the Year – Tom Collins
Co-Host of the Year – Nadia Cox
News & Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year – Janet Scherberger
Operations Volunteer Appreciation – Cyndi Philpott
The Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteers of the Year – Cyndi Philpott and David Bryant
Administrative Volunteer Appreciation – JoAnna Kellogg
Vicki Santa Development Award – David Harbeitner
Membership Volunteer of the Year – Suzanne Stark
WMNF 2019 VOLUNTEER AWARDS:
Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Gray – “Commuter from Hell”
Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Award – Katarina Lauver
(Presented by the WMNF Board of Directors)
New Volunteer of the Year – Kari Stalnaker
Volunteer of the Year – Pamela Robinson
Programmer of the Year – Cameron Dilley
New Programmer of the Year – “Big Eddie G” – Ed Greene
Overnight Programmer of the Year – Renna “Radio Flayme” Reddick
Program Assistant of the Year – Paul “P Daddy” Weigand
News & Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year – Shelley Reback
New News & Public Affairs Programmer of the Year – Janet (Zink) Scherberger
Jen Germaine News Volunteer of the Year – Joshua Holton
Board Op Recognition – Patty Perkey, Jan Simpson, Frank Knox, Bill Grace
Operations Volunteer Appreciation – Barbara Fling
The Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteers of the Year – Mike Bagley
Raffle Supervisor of the Year – Darlene Bunch
Administrative Volunteer Appreciation – Charlie Cushing & JoAnna Kellogg
Vicki Santa Development Award – Gus LaRussa
Membership Volunteer of the Year – Jim “Gofer” Campoli
Desk Volunteer Recognition – Onda Black, Deborah LeMonde, Gabrielle Ayala, Anne Haywood,
Steve Burkett, Skip Sasse, Elaine Holmes, Suzanne Stark and AARP Volunteer, Leon Gilchrist
Thank you to every WMNF volunteer, active or not, due to the current health crisis – We honor you all and look forward to the day we can be together again.