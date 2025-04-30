WMNF Volunteers of the Year 2024 are honored at our Appreciation Party

WMNF, the Best Little Radio Station in the Nation has been Volunteer-Powered since 1979.
It is truly our delight to work with so many amazing individuals who give time, knowledge and energy each week, some multiple times a week! We couldn’t do all we do without so much help.
On Sunday, April 27th, we held a Volunteer Appreciation Party to celebrate all of these wonderful people at the German American Society Friendship Hall in Pinellas Park.
This is the list of those recognized for exceptional efforts in the year 2024:
Lifetime Achievement Award – Michael Mainguth
Lifetime Achievement Award (posthumous) – Louise “Tempest” Rodney
New Volunteer of the Year – Lisa Reuter (with GM Randi Zimmerman)
Volunteer of the Year – Tim Schroyer
Programmer of the Year – Darryl “Cen-Flo” Ross
New Programmer of the Year – Louise Coogan
Overnight Programmer of the Year – Theo Severson
Show Assistants of the Year – LMS Crew – Charlie Cushing, Pamela Robinson, Ed Lehmann, Marcie Connors, Lisa Reuter, Charles Holsopple
Jen Germaine News Volunteer of the Year – Lisa Marzilli
Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year – Patro’ Mabili (in his sharp dressed man suit)
New News Volunteer of the Year – Tyler Oldano
Operations Volunteer of the Year – Steve “Skip” Sasse
The Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteer – Beverly Capshaw
Volunteering Volunteer of the Year – Joslyn Kearns
The Inaugural Volunteer Nominated Awards – Frank Knox (on-air) & Irene Matthews (off air)
Administrative Volunteer of the Year – JoAnna Kellogg
Vicki Santa Development Volunteer of the Year – Austin Craven
Membership Volunteer of the Year – Christine Cooley
Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Award presented by the WMNF Board of Directors – Jack Timmel
Above and Beyond Awards – Dr Bob Lochte and Randy “Wind” Wynne
Perpetual Advisor/Operations – Mark Donald
Ball & Chain Award – Wade Abram
WMNF Innovation Award – Nate Bonilla-Warford
WMNF GOLD RECORD Award – Doug Renck
The Insomnia Awards – “Kool Aunt Cyndi” Philpott, Craig Huegel, Frank “Frankie Mopar” Knox, Chy “Slough” Harris, Renna “Radio Flayme” Reddick, David Diaz, John Velez, and DJ Silent Rage (Jermaine Browne)
We also paid Tribute to Those Recently Departed in January 2025 –
Louise “Tempest” Rodney
Louise “Tempest” Rodney, the beloved host of Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop on WMNF 88.5 FM on Sundays and dedicated nurse, passed away on Wednesday, January 15th. Her life exemplified service to others, splitting her time between healing bodies as a healthcare professional and nurturing souls through her pioneering work in community radio. Through Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop Crew, she cultivated a space where “CommUnity” wasn’t just a catchphrase but a lived reality. Her wit, humor, and commitment to “keeping it real” drew new listeners weekly, building bridges across different segments of the community.
Darlene Bunch
You may have seen Darlene at any number of events, supervising the table for the chance drawings. She loved live music, and helped WMNF at last year’s Tropical Heatwave, and a number of shows at Skipper’s Smokehouse, and elsewhere… Always with a smile to greet attendees.
Darlene served as School Director – Primrose School of Tampa Palms. They say this about her: “Ms. Bunch lead by example and completed any task that was needed to support the team! The best part of Ms. Bunch’s day was meeting new families, and watching their children grow. It was such a rewarding experience!” She was just as giving to WMNF.
Rest in Peace, Dear Ones. We miss you.
Music was provided by Grateful Ed Greene of the Tuesday Night Freak Show
(pictured here in his tie dye finery).
Yours in Community, Peace and Love –
Miss Julie, Manager – Volunteers, Outreach & Community Engagement
WMNF 88.5FM, Tampa
