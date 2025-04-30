WMNF Volunteers of the Year 2024 are honored at our Appreciation Party

WMNF, the Best Little Radio Station in the Nation has been Volunteer-Powered since 1979.

It is truly our delight to work with so many amazing individuals who give time, knowledge and energy each week, some multiple times a week! We couldn’t do all we do without so much help.

On Sunday, April 27th, we held a Volunteer Appreciation Party to celebrate all of these wonderful people at the German American Society Friendship Hall in Pinellas Park.

This is the list of those recognized for exceptional efforts in the year 2024:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Michael Mainguth

Lifetime Achievement Award (posthumous) – Louise “Tempest” Rodney

New Volunteer of the Year – Lisa Reuter (with GM Randi Zimmerman)

Volunteer of the Year – Tim Schroyer

Programmer of the Year – Darryl “Cen-Flo” Ross

New Programmer of the Year – Louise Coogan

Overnight Programmer of the Year – Theo Severson

Show Assistants of the Year – LMS Crew – Charlie Cushing, Pamela Robinson, Ed Lehmann, Marcie Connors, Lisa Reuter, Charles Holsopple

Jen Germaine News Volunteer of the Year – Lisa Marzilli

Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year – Patro’ Mabili (in his sharp dressed man suit)

New News Volunteer of the Year – Tyler Oldano

Operations Volunteer of the Year – Steve “Skip” Sasse

The Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteer – Beverly Capshaw

Volunteering Volunteer of the Year – Joslyn Kearns

The Inaugural Volunteer Nominated Awards – Frank Knox (on-air) & Irene Matthews (off air)

Administrative Volunteer of the Year – JoAnna Kellogg

Vicki Santa Development Volunteer of the Year – Austin Craven

Membership Volunteer of the Year – Christine Cooley

Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Award presented by the WMNF Board of Directors – Jack Timmel

Above and Beyond Awards – Dr Bob Lochte and Randy “Wind” Wynne

Perpetual Advisor/Operations – Mark Donald

Ball & Chain Award – Wade Abram

WMNF Innovation Award – Nate Bonilla-Warford

WMNF GOLD RECORD Award – Doug Renck

The Insomnia Awards – “Kool Aunt Cyndi” Philpott, Craig Huegel, Frank “Frankie Mopar” Knox, Chy “Slough” Harris, Renna “Radio Flayme” Reddick, David Diaz, John Velez, and DJ Silent Rage (Jermaine Browne)

We also paid Tribute to Those Recently Departed in January 2025 –

Louise “Tempest” Rodney

Louise “Tempest” Rodney, the beloved host of Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop on WMNF 88.5 FM on Sundays and dedicated nurse, passed away on Wednesday, January 15th. Her life exemplified service to others, splitting her time between healing bodies as a healthcare professional and nurturing souls through her pioneering work in community radio. Through Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop Crew, she cultivated a space where “CommUnity” wasn’t just a catchphrase but a lived reality. Her wit, humor, and commitment to “keeping it real” drew new listeners weekly, building bridges across different segments of the community.

Darlene Bunch

You may have seen Darlene at any number of events, supervising the table for the chance drawings. She loved live music, and helped WMNF at last year’s Tropical Heatwave, and a number of shows at Skipper’s Smokehouse, and elsewhere… Always with a smile to greet attendees.

Darlene served as School Director – Primrose School of Tampa Palms. They say this about her: “Ms. Bunch lead by example and completed any task that was needed to support the team! The best part of Ms. Bunch’s day was meeting new families, and watching their children grow. It was such a rewarding experience!” She was just as giving to WMNF.

Rest in Peace, Dear Ones. We miss you.

Music was provided by Grateful Ed Greene of the Tuesday Night Freak Show

(pictured here in his tie dye finery).

Yours in Community, Peace and Love –

Miss Julie, Manager – Volunteers, Outreach & Community Engagement

WMNF 88.5FM, Tampa