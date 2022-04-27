WMNF Volunteers of the Year for 2021 are announced and honored

WMNF prides itself on being Volunteer-Powered! Ever since the beginning, nearly everything 88.5FM produces is created by those who do it because they love the station. This “little radio station” went on the air September 14th, 1979 and has remained a major force for peace and justice in the community for over 42 years, due to volunteers giving of themselves and their time.
Due to the COVID pandemic, we once again celebrated 88.5FM Volunteers on Sunday, April 24th, 2022 at 3pm – by ZOOM! We honored and recognized the Volunteers of the Year for 2021 with live music performances by Rebekah Pulley & Rob Pastore, chance drawings and of course, the AWARDS Presentation. Our guest of honor was Chioke I’Anson, of NPR and formerly, of WMNF 88.5FM. He told us about the VPM & ICA Community Media Center and presented the Lifetime Achievement award. It was lovely to see so many faces. Here is the list of honorees:
WMNF 2021 Volunteers of the Year
Administrative “Above & Beyond” Volunteer of the Year: David Harbeitner
Administrative “Above & Beyond” Volunteer of the Year: Joanna Kellogg
New Administrative Volunteer of the Year: Cassandra Gibson
Desk Goddesses: Ferndena Cromuel
Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteer of the Year: Beverly Capshaw
Volunteering Volunteer of the Year: Pamela Robinson
New Operations Volunteer of the Year: Steve “Skip” Sasse
Operations Volunteer of the Year: Jessica Greene
Development “Above & Beyond” Volunteers of the Year: Jane & Gary Gibbons
Membership Volunteer of the Year: Vinny Scully
Vicki Santa Development Volunteer of the Year: Joe Porter
Nathan B. Stubblefield Foundation Board: Letty Valdez
“Above & Beyond” Board of Directors Award: Jon “Will” Greaves
“Above & Beyond” Board of Directors Award: John “Jack” Timmel
New News Volunteers of the Year: Grace Behnke, Kenny Coogan, Anni Ellis
Public Affairs Volunteers of the Year: Samar Jarrah & Ahmed Bedier
New Programmer of the Year: Ken Apperson
Overnight Programmer of the Year: Mike Bagley
Programmer of the Year: Darryl “Cen-Flo” Ross
Show Assistants of the Year: Beverly Capshaw & Tim Schroyer
New Volunteer of the Year: Meghan Bowman
Volunteer of the Year: Tom Collins
Lifetime Achievement: Martin “Concept El Incognito” Febres
Thank you so much, for all you do for WMNF and our community. CONGRATULATIONS!!
Here’s hoping we can gather in person again next April, to celebrate and rejoice. Until then, be safe, well and hopefully, happy.
In Community, Peace, and with much love,
Miss Julie – Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator