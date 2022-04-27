WMNF Volunteers of the Year for 2021 are announced and honored

Share this:

WMNF prides itself on being Volunteer-Powered! Ever since the beginning, nearly everything 88.5FM produces is created by those who do it because they love the station. This “little radio station” went on the air September 14th, 1979 and has remained a major force for peace and justice in the community for over 42 years, due to volunteers giving of themselves and their time.

Due to the COVID pandemic, we once again celebrated 88.5FM Volunteers on Sunday, April 24th, 2022 at 3pm – by ZOOM! We honored and recognized the Volunteers of the Year for 2021 with live music performances by Rebekah Pulley & Rob Pastore, chance drawings and of course, the AWARDS Presentation. Our guest of honor was Chioke I’Anson, of NPR and formerly, of WMNF 88.5FM. He told us about the VPM & ICA Community Media Center and presented the Lifetime Achievement award. It was lovely to see so many faces. Here is the list of honorees:

WMNF 2021 Volunteers of the Year

Administrative “Above & Beyond” Volunteer of the Year: David Harbeitner

Administrative “Above & Beyond” Volunteer of the Year: ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Joanna Kellogg

New Administrative Volunteer of the Year: Cassandra Gibson

Desk Goddesses: Ferndena Cromuel

Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteer of the Year: Beverly Capshaw

Volunteering Volunteer of the Year: Pamela Robinson

New Operations Volunteer of the Year: Steve “Skip” Sasse

Operations Volunteer of the Year: Jessica Greene

Development “Above & Beyond” Volunteers of the Year: Jane & Gary Gibbons

Membership Volunteer of the Year: Vinny Scully

Vicki Santa Development Volunteer of the Year: Joe Porter

Nathan B. Stubblefield Foundation Board: Letty Valdez

“Above & Beyond” Board of Directors Award: Jon “Will” Greaves

“Above & Beyond” Board of Directors Award: John “Jack” Timmel

New News Volunteers of the Year: Grace Behnke, Kenny Coogan, Anni Ellis

Public Affairs Volunteers of the Year: Samar Jarrah & Ahmed Bedier

New Programmer of the Year: Ken Apperson

Overnight Programmer of the Year: Mike Bagley

Programmer of the Year: Darryl “Cen-Flo” Ross

Show Assistants of the Year: Beverly Capshaw & Tim Schroyer

New Volunteer of the Year: Meghan Bowman

Volunteer of the Year: Tom Collins

Lifetime Achievement: Martin “Concept El Incognito” Febres

Thank you so much, for all you do for WMNF and our community. CONGRATULATIONS!!

Here’s hoping we can gather in person again next April, to celebrate and rejoice. Until then, be safe, well and hopefully, happy.

In Community, Peace, and with much love,

Miss Julie – Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator