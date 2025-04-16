WMNF wins two Best Of awards from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

WMNF News, News Director Seán Kinane and 2024 WMNF summer intern Tyler Oldano won 2024 Best Of awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

In addition, WMNF News, Tyler and former WMNF Assistant News Director Meghan Bowman earned runner-up awards.

Best General Assignment Reporting

The Tiki Bar and Grill in Gulfport, Florida was damaged by storm surge from Hurricane Helene. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News 3 Oct 2024.

Seán won Best General Assignment Reporting for the story Gulfport is still cleaning up and sharing resources after Hurricane Helene. Days after storm surge from Hurricane Helene damaged Florida communities, people’s belongings were still piled on curbs several blocks from the water. In Gulfport, bars were gutted and sailboats were pushed up onto the shore. This report brings us the stories of residents and business owners who were starting to rebuild after Helene. And we also hear from community members who were providing assistance through donations of supplies or their time. The web version of this story also includes links to resources about displacement assistance, temporary housing and shelters. It aired on WMNF on October 3, 2024.

Best Political Reporting (College Radio)

Tyler and the WMNF News team won Best Political Reporting (College Radio) for: In Tampa, First Lady Jill Biden rallies veterans. Tyler is a journalism student at Syracuse University and reported for WMNF as an intern during summer 2024. First Lady Jill Biden spoke at the American Legion in Tampa about the Biden administration’s support for the military and to rally support for the Biden/Harris presidential campaign.

She announced an initiative called “Veterans and Military Families for Biden/Harris” to increase veteran turnout at the election in November. It aired on WMNF on July 9, 2024.

Finalist, Light Feature Reporting

Meghan was a finalist (runner-up) in Light Feature Reporting for: The saga over the new Rays stadium continues. She spoke with Pinellas County Commissioner Vince Nowicki, Robin Davidov from the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area, fan Brian Fox and economist Abby Hall Blanco from the University of Tampa about the economics of the stadium deal. It aired on WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe on December 17, 2024.

Finalist, General Assignment Reporting (College Radio)

Tyler and the WMNF News team were a finalist in General Assignment Reporting (College Radio) for: Expert advises how to stay safe during a flood.” Before the very active 2024 hurricane season, Tyler Oldano produced a report about how Floridians can stay safe during flood emergencies. A flood expert recommends that people make a plan and stay informed about flood zones and weather conditions before a storm hits to help minimize that danger and prepare for recovery afterward. It aired on WMNF on July 3, 2024.

According to FABJ, “More than 55 radio and television stations submitted more than 600 entries.”

In the college category, “More than 14 Florida-based college and university broadcasting programs submitted more than 150 entries.”

Last year, the WMNF News team and WaveMakers were FABJ finalists.