WMNF’s 10 Top 10s of 2020

10 WMNF DJs give their top 10s for 2020. Songs, albums, pizzas… some new, some not-so-new, but all great records to help you reminisce on the worst of all the years we can collectively remember. Thank you for listening and making it all bearable. Here’s to 2021!!!
Monday Traffic Jam
Bobbie D’s Top 10 Albums of 2020
- Artists For Peace And Justice – Let The Rhythm Lead : Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1
- Sarah Jarosz – World On The Ground
- Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?
- Love – The Juice
- Tami Neilson – CHICKABOOM!
- Sturgill Simpson – SOUND & FURY
- Aubrie Sellers – Far From Home
- The Wood Brothers – Kingdom In My Mind
- Corb Lund – Agricultural Tragic
- Leon Majcen (local) – Back ’till I’m Gone
Stream now on the Monday Traffic Jam page!
Mo’ Blues Monday
Larry’s Top 10 Albums: keeping the blues alive and important
“In no particular order.”
- JD Taylor – The Coldwater Sessions
- Crystal Shawanda – Church House Blues
- Ryan Perry – High Risk, Low Reward
- Val Starr and the Blues Rockets – Lighter Side of the Blues
- Marcus King – El Dorado
- Jose Ramirez – Here I Come
- Erin Harpe – Meet Me in the Middle
- Eric Johanson – Below Sea Level
- Tennessee Redemption – Tennessee Redemption
- John Nemeth – Stronger Than Strong
LatinX
Isha’s Top 10 Albums of 2020
- Y La Bamba – Mariposa de Coalcoman
- Rudy De Anda – Cariño
- Fuel Fandango, Rycardo Moreno – Despacio
- Julian Mayorga, Meridian Brothers – Los Inmigratas
- Weste – Murmurar
- iLe, Natalia LaFourcade – En Cantos
- Chango Menas – Dias Negros
- Lido Pimienta, Li Saumet – Nada
- Richie Oriach – La Cuyaya
- Centavrvs – Enloquecidos
Grave’s Pizza Party
Grave’s Top 10 Pizza and Song Pairings for 2020
- Mojo Pork, Ham & Salami Pizza paired with Tampa by Small Black
- Bacon & Egg Pizza paired with Still Thinkin by My Morning Jacket
- CauliFLOWER Crust Pizza paired with Lilacs by Waxahatchee
- Blue Cheese & Anchovy Pizza paired with On the Floor by Perfume Genius
- Cali Vegan Pizza paired with The Steps by Haim
- Deep Dish Pizza paired with Deep in Love by Bonny Light Horseman
- Haggis Pizza paired with Persona Non Grata by Bright Eyes
- Barbeque Pizza paired with Texas Sun by Leon Bridges and Khurangbin
- Katsu Pork Pizza paired with Kyoto by Phoebe Bridgers
- Pepperoni Pizza paired with PIZZA POWER by The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
It’s The Music! Wednesday “All Soul’s Edition”
Scott’s Top 10 Albums of 2020
“In no particular order.”
- Black Pumas (Deluxe) – Black Pumas
- En Espanol – The Mavericks
- The Slow Rush – Tame Impala
- New Me, Same Us – Little Dragon
- Gaslighter – The Chicks
- Lianne La Havas – Lianne La Havas
- Glass Animals – Dreamland
- Hey Clockface – Elvis Costello
- Love Goes – Sam Smith
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Cosmic Slop
Ben’s Top 10 Favorite Albums of 2020
“In no particular order.”
- Alabaster de Plume – To Cy and Lee, Instrumentals Vol 1
- Death Valley Girls – Under the Spell of Joy
- Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
- The Heliocentrics – Infinity of Now/Telemetric Sounds
- Mary Lattimore – Silver Ladders
- North Americans – Roper In
- The Replacements – Pleased to Meet Me (Reissue)
- Rob Mazurek and the Exploding Star Orchestra – Dimensional Stardust
- Run the Jewels – RTJ4
- Sunwatchers – Oh Yeah?
Body Rock
Mike’s Top 10 Albums of 2020
- & 10. (Tie) L.A. Witch – Play With Fire / Idles – Ultra Mono
- Bestial Mouths – Resurrected in Black
- S. Product – Suicide Beat EP
- Death Valley Girls – Under the Spell of Joy
- Sonsombre – One Thousand Graves
- Clipping – Visions of Bodies Being Burned
- Special Interest – The Passion of…
- Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
- Roisin Murphy – Roisin Machine
Thursday Morning Show
Katarina’s Top 10 Albums of 2020
- Ludwig Goransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2, Vol 1
- HAIM – Women In Music Pt. 3
- Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
- Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways
- Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
- Hank Williams – Pictures from Life’s Other Side
- Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud
- Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
- Fleet Foxes – Shore
- Bill Callahan – Gold Record
Friday Morning Show
Cam’s Top 10s of 2020
Top 10 Albums of 2020:
- Pretenders – Hate for Sale
- Kassa Overall – I Think I’m Good
- Kathleen Edwards – Total Freedom
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Reunions
- Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
- Marlowe, L’Orange – Marlowe 2
- Perfume Genius – Set My Heart of Fire Immediately
- Soccer Mommy – color theory
- Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
- Haim – Women in Music Pt. III
Top 10(+1) Singles of 2020:
- Texas Sun – Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
- Forever Now – My Sister, My Brother
- I Contain Multitudes – Bob Dylan
- Can’t Do Much – Waxahatchee
- Stay With Me – Margaret Glaspy
- Roger Ebert – Clem Snide
- On the Floor- Perfume Genius
- New Fiction – Little Dragon
- Hard On Everyone – Kathleen Edwards
- Make It Better – Francesca Blanchard
- The World Brims – The Loss Adjusters
The Sixties Show
Dr. Bob’s Lava Lamp Top Ten
“In the order we would play them.”
- The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps, 1968
- The Mamas and the Papas – Creeque Alley, 1967
- Albert King – Blues Power (Live), 1968
- Jimi Hendrix – The Wind Cries Mary (Live), 1967
- Mother Earth – Mother Earth, 1968
- Rolling Stones – Sympathy for the Devil, 1968
- Wilson Pickett w/Duane Allman – Hey Jude, 1969
- The Temptations – Cloud Nine, 1968
- Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit, 1967
- The Doors – When the Music’s Over, 1967