WMNF’s 10 Top 10s of 2020

10 WMNF DJs give their top 10s for 2020. Songs, albums, pizzas… some new, some not-so-new, but all great records to help you reminisce on the worst of all the years we can collectively remember. Thank you for listening and making it all bearable. Here’s to 2021!!!

Bobbie D’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

Artists For Peace And Justice – Let The Rhythm Lead : Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1

Sarah Jarosz – World On The Ground

Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Love – The Juice

Tami Neilson – CHICKABOOM!

Sturgill Simpson – SOUND & FURY

Aubrie Sellers – Far From Home

The Wood Brothers – Kingdom In My Mind

Corb Lund – Agricultural Tragic

Leon Majcen (local) – Back ’till I’m Gone

Larry’s Top 10 Albums: keeping the blues alive and important

“In no particular order.”

JD Taylor – The Coldwater Sessions

Crystal Shawanda – Church House Blues

Ryan Perry – High Risk, Low Reward

Val Starr and the Blues Rockets – Lighter Side of the Blues

Marcus King – El Dorado

Jose Ramirez – Here I Come

Erin Harpe – Meet Me in the Middle

Eric Johanson – Below Sea Level

Tennessee Redemption – Tennessee Redemption

John Nemeth – Stronger Than Strong

Isha’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

Y La Bamba – Mariposa de Coalcoman Rudy De Anda – Cariño Fuel Fandango, Rycardo Moreno – Despacio Julian Mayorga, Meridian Brothers – Los Inmigratas Weste – Murmurar iLe, Natalia LaFourcade – En Cantos Chango Menas – Dias Negros Lido Pimienta, Li Saumet – Nada Richie Oriach – La Cuyaya Centavrvs – Enloquecidos

Grave’s Top 10 Pizza and Song Pairings for 2020

Mojo Pork, Ham & Salami Pizza paired with Tampa by Small Black Bacon & Egg Pizza paired with Still Thinkin by My Morning Jacket CauliFLOWER Crust Pizza paired with Lilacs by Waxahatchee Blue Cheese & Anchovy Pizza paired with On the Floor by Perfume Genius Cali Vegan Pizza paired with The Steps by Haim Deep Dish Pizza paired with Deep in Love by Bonny Light Horseman Haggis Pizza paired with Persona Non Grata by Bright Eyes Barbeque Pizza paired with Texas Sun by Leon Bridges and Khurangbin Katsu Pork Pizza paired with Kyoto by Phoebe Bridgers Pepperoni Pizza paired with PIZZA POWER by The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Scott’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

“In no particular order.”

Black Pumas (Deluxe) – Black Pumas

En Espanol – The Mavericks

The Slow Rush – Tame Impala

New Me, Same Us – Little Dragon

Gaslighter – The Chicks

Lianne La Havas – Lianne La Havas

Glass Animals – Dreamland

Hey Clockface – Elvis Costello

Love Goes – Sam Smith

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Ben’s Top 10 Favorite Albums of 2020

“In no particular order.”

Alabaster de Plume – To Cy and Lee, Instrumentals Vol 1

Death Valley Girls – Under the Spell of Joy

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

The Heliocentrics – Infinity of Now/Telemetric Sounds

Mary Lattimore – Silver Ladders

North Americans – Roper In

The Replacements – Pleased to Meet Me (Reissue)

Rob Mazurek and the Exploding Star Orchestra – Dimensional Stardust

Run the Jewels – RTJ4

Sunwatchers – Oh Yeah?

Mike’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

& 10. (Tie) L.A. Witch – Play With Fire / Idles – Ultra Mono Bestial Mouths – Resurrected in Black S. Product – Suicide Beat EP Death Valley Girls – Under the Spell of Joy Sonsombre – One Thousand Graves Clipping – Visions of Bodies Being Burned Special Interest – The Passion of… Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure? Roisin Murphy – Roisin Machine

Katarina’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

Ludwig Goransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2, Vol 1 HAIM – Women In Music Pt. 3 Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter Hank Williams – Pictures from Life’s Other Side Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher Fleet Foxes – Shore Bill Callahan – Gold Record

Cam’s Top 10s of 2020

Top 10 Albums of 2020:

Pretenders – Hate for Sale Kassa Overall – I Think I’m Good Kathleen Edwards – Total Freedom Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Reunions Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher Marlowe, L’Orange – Marlowe 2 Perfume Genius – Set My Heart of Fire Immediately Soccer Mommy – color theory Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman Haim – Women in Music Pt. III

Top 10(+1) Singles of 2020:

Texas Sun – Khruangbin, Leon Bridges Forever Now – My Sister, My Brother I Contain Multitudes – Bob Dylan Can’t Do Much – Waxahatchee Stay With Me – Margaret Glaspy Roger Ebert – Clem Snide On the Floor- Perfume Genius New Fiction – Little Dragon Hard On Everyone – Kathleen Edwards Make It Better – Francesca Blanchard The World Brims – The Loss Adjusters

Dr. Bob’s Lava Lamp Top Ten

