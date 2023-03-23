WMNF’s All Station Meeting is April 4th, 2023 on Zoom

Share this:

WMNF is holding an All Station Meeting on Tuesday, April 4th on Zoom at 7pm, primarily to discuss upcoming program changes.

Please know all are welcome to join – The All Station Meeting link, along with other information regarding upcoming schedule changes can be found on the blog post, here: https://www.wmnf.org/timeline-for-program-changes-2023/

Everyone who has a show and a desire to be renewed, or new programmer applicants to be considered for a slot, should go here as soon as possible (Deadline for applications is Friday, 3/31):

https://www.wmnf.org/programming/wmnf-programmer-application/

Thank you for supporting WMNF 88.5FM Community Radio, “The best little radio station on planet earth!”