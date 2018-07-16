WMNF’s Volunteers make our world a better place

Share this:

WMNF Community Radio had our Volunteer Awards party this past weekend for all of our active volunteers. We celebrate and appreciate and frankly, adore, pretty much everyone who comes and helps out at the station. With 400-600 volunteers a month and a small staff, we are very clear that WMNF would not be here if it were not for the volunteer power that lights us up. We have some pictures from the party below.

Our beloved Barbara Lewis wasn’t able to attend, so GM Craig Kopp gave her the award this morning. She was completely surprised!



So, THANK YOU to all of our fantastic volunteers. They give thousands of hours of their time to this wonderful radio station.

Some people go above and beyond, week in and week out, and we wanted to take a little extra time and highlight their help and talent for 2017: