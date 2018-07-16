WMNF’s Volunteers make our world a better place

WMNF Community Radio had our Volunteer Awards party this past weekend for all of our active volunteers. We celebrate and appreciate and frankly, adore, pretty much everyone who comes and helps out at the station. With 400-600 volunteers a month and a small staff, we are very clear that WMNF would not be here if it were not for the volunteer power that lights us up. We have some pictures from the party below.
Our beloved Barbara Lewis wasn’t able to attend, so GM Craig Kopp gave her the award this morning. She was completely surprised!
So, THANK YOU to all of our fantastic volunteers. They give thousands of hours of their time to this wonderful radio station.
Some people go above and beyond, week in and week out, and we wanted to take a little extra time and highlight their help and talent for 2017:
|Volunteer Awards 2017
|Administrative Volunteer of the Year
|Joanna & Michael Kellogg
|Administrative Recognition
|Charlie Cushing
|Vicki Santa Development Volunteer
|Stuart Mellish
|Membership Volunteer of the Year
|Jim Campoli
|Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteer
|Jan Simpson
|Special Events Recognition
|Bill Brehm
|Operations Volunteer of the Year
|Tom & Marcie Connors
|Joe Remo
|NBSF Board Member of the Year
|Pamela Robinson
|Desk
|Doug Guido
|Gabrielle Ayala
|Anne Haywood
|Deborah LeMonde
|Susan Oliver
|Bill Grace
|Jane Lomas
|Alan Jankowski
|Laura Lorenzen
|News & Public Affairs Recognition
|Alvaro Montealegre
|Overnight Programmer of the Year
|Zentripz Tom ‘Dood’ Shook
|Music Programmer of the Year
|Rev. Billy C Wirtz ‘Rhythm Revival’
|New Programmer of the Year
|Masani Bailey ‘The Vibe’
|Jibri Bailey ‘The Vibe’
|Volunteering (fund drive special)
|Margaret Shepherd
|Jim Drain
|Frank Knox
|Patty Perkey
|Paula Sandusky
|Kay Howell
|Pamela Robinson
|Nancy Creedon
|Michael Mainguth
|Anne Heywood
|Ira Hankin
|Rob Fitzpatrick
|Volunteer of the Year
|Stuart Mellish
|Lifetime Achievement
|Barbara Lewis