Flashback to five years ago: Women’s March in St. Pete draws crowd of 20,000

Five years ago today there was a large march and rally in St. Petersburg in coordination with Women’s Marches all across the country. Here’s WMNF’s story from January 21, 2016:

An estimated 20,000 women and allies marched along the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday afternoon as one of the dozens of events worldwide in coordination with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

For more than an hour people streamed out of the park, over a bridge and onto Bayshore Drive heading toward the Vinoy Renaissance resort before circling back along the other side of Straub Park along Beach Drive. It’s been called the largest demonstration in the city’s history and it was part of hundreds of similar marches across the world, including the Women’s March on Washington, D.C.

Here’s audio of the MidPoint call-in show:

The marchers filled the streets of the downtown waterfront after an hour of speeches at an overflowing Demens Landing. We hear from Dr. Suzie Prabhakaren with Planned Parenthood, Dr. Julie Kessel with League of Women Voters, Angela Rouson with National Council of Negro Women, Karen Lieberman with the Jewish community; Susan Glickman with Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and Ashley Green with the labor union SEIU.

Here’s audio from the stage:

Here are some photos and video of the march:

WMNF News interview with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman:

Women’s March speakers (part 1 of 2)

Women’s March speakers (part 2 of 2)