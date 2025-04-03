“Words of Wisdom” on Morning Energy

“To acquire knowledge, one must study; but to acquire wisdom, one must observe”…Marilyn Vos Savant.

After a two-decade hiatus, Oscar-winning actor Will Smith announced a return to his musical roots with the release of his new album called, “Based on a True Story”. The album addresses various areas of his life to include: marriage, faith, and the infamous Chris Rock Oscar Slap which occurred during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, 2022.

In an interview on “Sway in the Morning”, Smith discussed the “words of wisdom” that he received from two hip-hop heavyweights (Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar), both of which had similar advice. Jay-Z told Smith, “Don’t fake your story” and Kendrick Lamar encouraged Smith to “Make the record you want to make. Don’t try to make the record that you think people will like you for. Make the one that’s authentic”.

Wisdom is defined as the ability to apply knowledge and experience in an effort to make good decisions and judgement.