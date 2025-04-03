Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

“Words of Wisdom” on Morning Energy

Posted on April 3, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
Share
"Wisdom" by zigazou76 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
“To acquire knowledge, one must study; but to acquire wisdom, one must observe”…Marilyn Vos Savant.

After a two-decade hiatus, Oscar-winning actor Will Smith announced a return to his musical roots with the release of his new album called, “Based on a True Story”.  The album addresses various areas of his life to include: marriage, faith, and the infamous Chris Rock Oscar Slap which occurred during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27,  2022.

In an interview on “Sway in the Morning”, Smith discussed the “words of wisdom” that he received from two hip-hop heavyweights (Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar), both of which had similar advice. Jay-Z told Smith, “Don’t fake your story” and Kendrick Lamar encouraged Smith to “Make the record you want to make. Don’t try to make the record that you think people will like you for. Make the one that’s authentic”.

Wisdom is defined as the ability to apply knowledge and experience in an effort to make good decisions and judgement.

The value of wisdom is oftentimes regarded as timeless because it is rooted in fundamental truths. Additionally, from a spiritual perspective, wisdom is considered one of the 7 gifts of the holy spirit and is also highlighted in the well-known Proverbs 4:7 (KJV scripture), Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding”.

There are many areas of our lives where we can benefit from the value of having wisdom, whether it involves using wisdom to: resolve conflicts, create life balance or to create a new path.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of “words of wisdom” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.
Join me, Renna on Friday from 4-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring and intriguing topic.  And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.
Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 4/3/25: Bury Me by Jason Isbell

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 3, 2025,...

SOTD 4/2/25: Your Song by Billy Paul

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 2, 2025...

WMNF’s All Station ZOOM Meeting – Tuesday, 4/22/2025

WMNF’s Volunteer Committee will host a Zoom All Station Meeting...

Randi M. Zimmerman, WMNF General Manager
April 2025 WMNF News & Notes

First and foremost, thanks so very much to everyone for...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: