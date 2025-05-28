Zero Silence, Just Waves: WMNF’s Summer Fund Drive 2025

Celebrating +45 Years of Community Radio | May 28th -June 4th

Our Summer Fund Drive runs from May 28th to June 4th, with a powerful message: Zero Silence. Just Waves. In a media landscape increasingly dominated by corporate interests, WMNF stands as an oasis of diverse voices, styles, and generations. We bring together student interns from HCC, USF and UT alongside seasoned volunteer DJs who’ve been behind the mic for decades, all committed to speaking truth to power.

In challenging times for Florida and our nation, WMNF 88.5 FM remains your beacon of clarity and connection. For more than 45 years, our mission for peace, justice, and sustainability has never wavered. From May 28th to June 4th, our Summer Fund Drive is your opportunity to ensure we keep making these vital waves. Your financial support funds this community institution — one that refuses to be silenced.

As our Board of Directors recently stated: ‘Most of our national institutions are being dismantled, including public media. We stand firm in our mission to provide a platform where beautifully diverse voices come together for a more just, peaceful and sustainable world.’

When you support WMNF, you’re ensuring that these vital waves continue:

Waves of thoughtful, independent journalism when context matters

Waves of diverse perspectives that truly reflect our community

Waves of music that lift your spirit and fuel your resilience

Waves of collective power, reminding us that change comes from the people

Stay engaged. Stay alert. Stay involved. Stay connected with WMNF.

Zero Silence. Just Waves.

Thank You Gifts

Choose your favorite Thank You Gift here

$25 Level

WMNF Refrigerator 4-Inch Magnet : Get the magnet that tells everyone where you get your intellectual and cultural nourishment from: WMNF 88.5FM-on the Gulf of Mexico!

Get the magnet that tells everyone where you get your intellectual and cultural nourishment from: WMNF 88.5FM-on the Gulf of Mexico! Limited Edition 3-inch Blue Sticker : Get the sticker in bright WMNF Blue that tells everyone where your dial is at: WMNF 88.5FM-on the Gulf of Mexico!

$35 Level

WMNF Bumper Sticker : There’s nothing like seeing a fellow WMNF’er around town. Put one of these awesome Gulf of Mexico stickers on your car and tell the world you support the best independent radio station in Tampa Bay and beyond!

5×5 Static Window Cling : Indoor/outdoor car window display with QR code and “Where Music, News & Culture Collide” tagline.

$45 Level

WMNF Bandana : This light denim blue kerchief can match any occasion while proudly showing your love of WMNF. Versatile and oh-so-stylish, they can be worn around the neck, head, or even as a wristband. Made in the U.S.A., these bandanas aren’t just accessories – they’re statements of unity and support! 22″x22″ .

$65 Level

Beach Sand Mat : Hit the beach, turn on WMNF and skip the sand with this beach mat! It isn’t just lightweight; the sand just slides right off! It also comes with an attached carry bag for easy packing and corner pockets to fill with sand so it won’t blow away in those warm summer breezes.

WMNF Dry Bag : From camping to kayaking to hitting the beach while you jam out with us, these bright lime green dry bags will protect personal items from water, sand, and dirt. Plus, they have a handy window that lets you use your phone without taking it out of the bag. 2.5 liter bag designed with a roll-top closure that creates a waterproof seal when snapped together. Not intended for full submersion.

$88.50 Level

Trucker Hat : Nothing says cool, like this WMNF Trucker hat. Stylish in a two-tone dark grey and navy blue with our call letters in WMNF’s signature Fire Orange. This classic trucker hat is ideal to keep the air flowing when you are active in a comfortable relaxed style when you’re hangin’ at a WMNF event. 6-paneled cap with an adjustable snapback closure.

$100 Level

Men’s Artist T-shirt : Our Summer Fund Drive Artist shirt is full of fun and whimsy with a beachy theme and a little sauce on the side. Shirt color is Seafoam green, Short Sleeve, Square Cut, 100% light weight Cotton S-3X .

. Women’s Artist T-shirt: Shirt color is Seafoam green, Short Sleeve, Tapered, 100% light weight Cotton S-3X.

$120 Level

Cooler Backpack : Let WMNF keep your drinks and snacks cool! This lightweight cooler backpack is awesome! It has a spacious zippered, lined main compartment and a deep sleeve pocket and pen loop on the front. There are 2 air-mesh bottle pockets on each side and another deep sleeve pocket on the back that will fit most iPads & tablets. The top has an adjustable cord for extra storage. Back straps are padded and adjustable. There is also a grab handle. 11.5″ W x 14″ H x 7″ D .

$250 Level

The Beach Pack: Get all the awesome summer gifts you want and save a little while supporting WMNF in a big way. The WMNF Summer Beach Pack includes: Cooler Backpack, Dry Bag, Beach Mat and a rockin’ Bandana. (you save $45!)

Premium Levels

$1,000 : Choose between:

WMNF Event Passport: 10 tickets to any music event, including Tropical Heatwave. (valid 12 months)

Commemorative Patio Paver: Personalized engraved brick installation.

Circle of Friends Monthly Membership