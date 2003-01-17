Event Hours (1)

Sunday 8:00 am - 10:00 am Walter Smith, Jr

Walter Smith and guests fire up the airwaves with commentary and debate about newsworthy issues at the local, state, national and international levels.

The Sunday Forum celebrates and analyzes issues of human diversity, public policy, economic disparity, racial oppression, and global conflict. It is a progressive talk magazine and call-in show that views the power of information as vital to the preservation of democracy here and abroad.

The program format allows for two hours of lively debate from 11:00 AM to 1:00pm every Sunday morning. This superb call-in show is a favorite place to go for callers who are anxious to be part of a dialogue about the hot issues of the week, and listeners who enjoy a critical analysis of the policies and developments that affect public life. The show has featured such guests as Congressman Alcee Hastings, Florida Supreme Court Justice Peggy Quince, Congresswoman Frederika Wilson, State Senator Arthenia Joyner. County Commissioner Les Miller, Congresswoman Betty Castor, and author Dr. Manning Marable. Guest also include leaders in civil rights, women rights, gay rights, and immigrant rights organizations. All giving voice to the voiceless and powerless!