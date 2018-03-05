Could Floridians vote on a drilling ban in state waters?

Share this:

There is one possible amendment up for consideration by the Florida Constitutional Revision Commission that would ban all fossil fuel drilling in Florida waters; our guest in the studio was Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director of the Center For Biological Diversity.

The Constitutional Revision Commission is formed every 20 years and its members are mostly picked by Governor, Senate President and Speaker of the House.

It will meet in St. Petersburg – at USF St. Pete’s University Student Center next Tuesday, March 13, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

If what’s known as “Proposal 91” passes the CRC, makes it to the 2018 ballot and is supported by 60 percent of Florida voters it would ban oil drilling and exploration in Florida state waters. That’s out 3 nautical miles from land off the East Coast and 9 miles off the West Coast.

It has already cleared two CRC committees.

