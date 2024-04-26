Donate Now!
17 Bands in 17 days – Day 8: The surf-horror soundtrack of Black Valley Moon

Posted on by Stella Reitich
Black Valley Moon

Only 8 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge.

Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

Started in 2019 by Down By Law guitarist Sam Williams and drummer Dave Kamrath, Black Valley Moon uniquely blends surf, rockabilly, retro-Americana and western with goth and horror punk.

Before releasing the album ‘Songs from the Black Valley’, the group played as an instrumental trio. Ray Vega’s soulful vocal was then added to produce what is now known as “Black Valley Moon.” The album begins with the well-known surf-style music “Chopping n Changin,” which instantly lifts your spirits. This song, which carries an energy reminiscent of the 1960s, presents a love story that is enhanced by Sam Williams’ punk melody from “Down By Law.”

“Bikeage,” has a wonderful instrumental that showcases the band’s extraordinary skills and delves into the foundations of their music in an engrossing, lively way while emphasizing what was used in some earlier works like “Return of the Ghost of Johnny Ramone.” 

In “Sons of Dracula,” Williams expertly enhances the vocals with his guitar, making it a single-coil frenzy. “Bikeage” amps up the eerie chord juggling and heavy overdrive, making it one of the most unique songs on the album. Though the drums are hectic, “Blackest Night” is dark, ominous, and heavy, giving the song a much larger impact With a delightful but brief guitar solo on “I’m Ok,” Williams demonstrates commendable control. “Christmas Time In the Castle of Blood” also recreates “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” in a distinctively gothic style. 

Same Williams might be a newcomer, but his gothic tone and supernatural themes are unmistakable. Soak in Black Valley Moon’s one-of-a-kind music if you love surf rock with a mix of horror that creates an otherworldly aura that will blow you away. 

Black Valley Moon will be performing at the Ballroom at 7pm. 

Countdown to Tropical Heatwave 2024:

Day 17: Say She She

Day 16: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band

Day 15: WAHH World Fusion Band

Day 14: Ruthie Foster

Day 13: The Dollyrots

Day 12: Sweeping Promises

Day 11: Selwyn Birchwood

Day 10: Tiger 54

Day 9: The Sensational Barners Brothers

 

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

 The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA: 

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!

