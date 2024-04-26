17 Bands in 17 days – Day 8: The surf-horror soundtrack of Black Valley Moon

Black Valley Moon

Started in 2019 by Down By Law guitarist Sam Williams and drummer Dave Kamrath, Black Valley Moon uniquely blends surf, rockabilly, retro-Americana and western with goth and horror punk.

Before releasing the album ‘Songs from the Black Valley’, the group played as an instrumental trio. Ray Vega’s soulful vocal was then added to produce what is now known as “Black Valley Moon.” The album begins with the well-known surf-style music “Chopping n Changin,” which instantly lifts your spirits. This song, which carries an energy reminiscent of the 1960s, presents a love story that is enhanced by Sam Williams’ punk melody from “Down By Law.”

“Bikeage,” has a wonderful instrumental that showcases the band’s extraordinary skills and delves into the foundations of their music in an engrossing, lively way while emphasizing what was used in some earlier works like “Return of the Ghost of Johnny Ramone.”

In “Sons of Dracula,” Williams expertly enhances the vocals with his guitar, making it a single-coil frenzy. “Bikeage” amps up the eerie chord juggling and heavy overdrive, making it one of the most unique songs on the album. Though the drums are hectic, “Blackest Night” is dark, ominous, and heavy, giving the song a much larger impact With a delightful but brief guitar solo on “I’m Ok,” Williams demonstrates commendable control. “Christmas Time In the Castle of Blood” also recreates “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” in a distinctively gothic style.

Same Williams might be a newcomer, but his gothic tone and supernatural themes are unmistakable. Soak in Black Valley Moon’s one-of-a-kind music if you love surf rock with a mix of horror that creates an otherworldly aura that will blow you away.

Black Valley Moon will be performing at the Ballroom at 7pm.

