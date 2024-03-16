Donate Now!
WMNF 2024 T-shirt design contest! Enter for a chance to win $500

Calling all creatives and designers! 

We cherish our vibrant art community, especially those residing in Florida! We’re thrilled to announce our inaugural T-shirt contest, themed around WMNF. The best part? There’s no entry fee, and you can submit your designs as frequently as you’d like.


Are you ready to showcase your talent and make a statement?

Don’t miss out on this chance to flaunt your skills and vie for a $500 prize.

Submit your original designs to [email protected] by May 15, 2024.

Four winning designs will be chosen and used for one of our upcoming fund drives. 

Let your creativity run wild and show us what you’ve got!

We’d like to spotlight our previous winner, Doug Wright

Doug Wright’s journey to becoming the celebrated artist behind our iconic T-shirt design is a testament to passion, perseverance, and artistic evolution.

Originally hailing from the picturesque landscapes of Upstate New York, Doug’s artistic odyssey began amidst the rolling hills and boundless skies of his childhood. From an early age, he found solace and inspiration in the act of creation, sketching his dreams onto paper with the fervor of a true visionary.

With time, Doug’s artistic pursuits led him to the sun-drenched shores of Palm Harbor, Florida, where he found a new canvas upon which to weave his creative magic. Embracing the vibrant energy of his new surroundings, Doug honed his skills, exploring diverse mediums and experimenting with innovative techniques.

He answered the call of the WMNF T-shirt contest, a challenge that beckoned him to infuse his unique vision into a design that would capture the spirit of the station. Drawing from his eclectic influences and the rich tapestry of his experiences, Doug poured his heart and soul into his submission, crafting a masterpiece that transcended mere artwork to become a symbol of community, creativity, and connection.

Artist Doug Wright visits WMNF

When his design was chosen as the winner, Doug’s joy knew no bounds. Stepping into the limelight, he found himself embraced by a community of fellow artists, enthusiasts, and admirers, all united by their shared passion for the arts.

But perhaps the most profound reward for Doug was the realization that his art had touched the lives of others. As he witnessed the smiles, heard the laughter, and felt the warmth of appreciation radiating from those who beheld his creation, Doug knew that he had found his true calling – not just as an artist, but as a catalyst for inspiration, transformation, and joy.

