Industrial Hemp in Florida

On Monday’s Sustainable Living program (you can listen back through the program link) we talked about Industrial Hemp; its history; many uses and legislation to legalize it here in Florida. Our guest, Bob Clayton, recently built his home in Tarpon Springs using Hemp building materials and he represents the Hemp Industries Association of Florida, which has introduced legislation in the Florida House and Senate (HB 1217 & SB 1726). Hemp is truly an amazing plant and we could have talked for a couple more hours just about the industrial uses. If interested, please consider contacting your representative here in Florida!

There are a ton of links and other information on Sustainable Living’s Facebook page if you want a lot of related information.

Bob’s home Blog: http://hempcretehouse.coffeecup.com/

FL Hemp Processing: FlaHempProcessing@tampabay.rr.com

Hemp Industries Association flyer: http://www.magazinevolume.com/17996FH/#/1/