Black Nerds Matter: Jada Alexander

Posted on by Deidric Davis
Jada Alexander, a marine ecologist from UCSB takes a deep dive into her life as a scientist, mental health in STEM fields and her experience as a Black woman in marine biology

 

Hosted by: Deidric Davis

