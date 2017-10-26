Legislator wants Florida’s Electoral College votes to go to popular vote winner

Share this:

Donald Trump won the Electoral College despite the fact that three million more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton; a Democratic member of the Florida House calls the Electoral College an “obsolete, archaic, and anti-democratic system” and has filed a bill in the state Legislature (HB 367) that would require Florida to join something called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. It would force member states to assign all Electoral College votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote once states representing a majority of Electoral College votes join the compact.

WMNF News interviewed Joseph Geller, who represents parts of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

