Purge Your Pills and Shred Your Stuff Event tomorrow

Posted on by Colleen Cole
Pill And Shred Event Flier April 2024 via Winter Haven Police Department

Tomorrow from 10 AM to 2 PM, the Winter Haven Police Department is participating in Purge Your Pills and Shred Your Stuff. This event is being offered at no cost to residents and there is no limit (businesses are not permitted for this event). This event is held two times a year to ensure citizens have the opportunity to safely dispose of unused and expired prescriptions (this includes pet meds) and paperwork if in the wrong hands could cause identity theft or financial fraud. At this event, a campaign for a safe gun storage solution will take place with a FREE gun lock giveaway.

For more information: https://web.winterhavenchamber.com/events/5th-Annual-Purge-Your-Pills-Shred-Your-Stuff-4636/details

You can also contact the Winter Haven Police Crime Prevention Unit at 863-291-6178 or 863-291-5858.

