Tampa group brings aid to Puerto Rico; raided by police

The distribution of aid by large nonprofits and governments seems to be failing, but a tiny Tampa-based recovery collective successfully distributed aid to people in need; Dezeray Lyn, with Tampa’s Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, just returned this week from delivering medical and food aid to Puerto Rico.

From the AP: “A month after Hurricane Maria rolled across Puerto Rico, power is still out for the vast majority of people as the work to restore hundreds of miles of transmission lines and thousands of miles of distribution lines grinds on. And it won’t get done soon without more workers, more equipment and more money.”