Police state? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a heightened police presence on university campuses during graduations

Police arrest a pro-Palestinian protestor at the University of South Florida // Chris Young 4/29/24

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a heightened police presence on state university campuses during graduation ceremonies last week, according to a top law-enforcement official.

DeSantis on Wednesday held a press event at the University of Florida, where he and UF President Ben Sasse touted the school’s commencement ceremonies going off without interruption amid a wave of recent pro-Palestinian campus protests.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner said campus police departments “on countless occasions” have requested the Florida Highway Patrol’s assistance.

“I answer a question that I’ve been asked pretty often, which is has the governor personally been involved in directing law enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol to these events into these university campuses? I answer that question in the affirmative. The answer is yes,” Kerner, whose department includes the highway patrol, said.