‘Hold Fast’ podcast creators talk alt-weeklies, Mike Lacey and more

New-Times editor Michael Lacey during a 2017 U.S. Senate hearing. // By United States Senate - Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=109247900

Alt-weeklies are getting increased attention this year, thanks in part to Tricia Romano’s new book about the Village Voice “The Freaks Came Out To Write” and a must-listen Audible podcast, “Hold Fast.”

Tampa Bay has its own nearly-40-year-old alt-weekly, Creative Loafing (full disclosure: that’s where I work), but “Hold Fast” co-creators Michael Mooney and Sam Eifling joined “The Skinny” on WMNF to talk about co-founder of the New-Times alt-weekly chain, Mike Lacey (pictured), Backpage dot com, and the future of alternative journalism.