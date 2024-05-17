‘Hold Fast’ podcast creators talk alt-weeklies, Mike Lacey and more

Alt-weeklies are getting increased attention this year, thanks in part to Tricia Romano’s new book about the Village Voice “The Freaks Came Out To Write” and a must-listen Audible podcast, “Hold Fast.”
Tampa Bay has its own nearly-40-year-old alt-weekly, Creative Loafing (full disclosure: that’s where I work), but “Hold Fast” co-creators Michael Mooney and Sam Eifling joined “The Skinny” on WMNF to talk about co-founder of the New-Times alt-weekly chain, Mike Lacey (pictured), Backpage dot com, and the future of alternative journalism.
Download audio from the show via wmnf.org. Listen via podcast services like Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify.