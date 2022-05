Share this:

This year, Wish Farms, the popular purveyor of Florida strawberries, celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding. This long-standing family business was started by a Ukrainian immigrant with a pushcart in New York City. WaveMakers sat down with CEO Gary Wishnatzki to talk about the pushcart days, Plant City and the future of farming.

