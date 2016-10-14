Economist Richard Wolff dissects Trump’s plan for trade, jobs

By Rob Lorei

Our guest on Radioactivity Friday was Economist Richard Wolff. He is Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he taught economics from 1973 to 2008. He is currently a Visiting Professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs of the New School University, New York City. Wolff is the author of several books including Democracy at Work’ Occupy the Economy,and Capitalism Hits the Fan .He is the host of the radio show Economic Update, which airs Wednesday’s at 10AM here on WMNF. He’ll be speaking at the Musicale Building in Hyde Park Tampa next Tuesday night at 7:30PM. You can get your tickets now by going online to WMNF.org.