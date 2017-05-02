Environmentalist slams proposed “sludge farm” along Little Manatee River

A Hillsborough County company is asking the county for permission to spread tons of human sewage waste over its property along the Manatee River system; but environmental activist Mariella Smith is fighting back against the proposal by Chris’s Plumbing Service. She calls it a ‘sludge farm’.

“Chris’s Plumbing Service runs a huge commercial septic operation. They pump waste out of portable toilets – which they rent out – but they also pump residential and commercial septic tanks and restaurant grease traps. Chris’s Plumbing Service has applied for a special use permit to spread 50,000 gallons a day — 600 tons a year – of ‘biosolids & sludge’ across an 80-acre site that sits on the Little Manatee River wetlands system. A large part of the site that they want to rezone for this special use is wetlands. About a quarter of the site is wetlands that flow right into the river.”

Listen to the full interview here:

Chris’s Plumbing did not return WMNF News’ call by deadline.

There will be a public hearing to consider the commercial septic operation’s request on June 19.

Monday, June 19, 6:00 p.m.

County Center, 2nd floor boardroom

601 E. Kennedy, Tampa, FL 33602

Here is a link to Mariella Smith’s blog post about this issue.