Hillsborough school board member criticizes Florida education bill

Many school districts in Florida oppose an education bill and the public school budget passed by the state legislature and signed by Governor Rick Scott; they say the education budget is only going up by 47 cents per student and that’s not nearly enough to keep pace.

April Griffin is a School Board member in Hillsborough County and that board met Tuesday afternoon.

Griffin is hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday at Greko Middle School at 6:30 p.m. to talk about school safety, the new education laws and school finances.

