USF panel examines foreign policy in Trump era

Depending on which foreign policy expert you ask, President Trump is either carrying out essentially a continuation of decades of U.S. policy overseas or he represents a new and dangerous wildcard; both points of view were represented by panelists Thursday in a conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa on “The Trump administration and its foreign policy challenges.”

Marc Lynch, a professor of political science at George Washington University says that so far, Trump’s actions have been more mainstream than his campaign rhetoric.

But Barnett Rubin, associate director at the Center on International Cooperation of New York University, thinks Trump’s policies are a radical departure from past administrations.

The conference is hosted by the USF World Center for Strategic & Diplomatic Studies.

Here are videos in 9 parts from this segment of the conference:

Listen in high-quality audio: