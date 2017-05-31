Women’s Show-6/1 Summer Fund Drive

Share this:

The revolution might not be televised, but it will be on the radio at 88.5 FM and online at wmnf.org

Remember, this Thursday is our Summer Fund Drive. Tune in at 10 AM Thursday to hear Wendy Davis, former Texas State Senator, activist working to get more women to run for elected office, probably best known for her 11-hour marathon in her pink Mitzumo sneakers, filibustering to protect women’s reproductive rights. She won the battle, but lost the war. However, she continues to fight for women’s rights – and women’s rights are human rights.. Toni Van Pelt, activist and candidate for national president of NOW, will also join us for this program. We look forward to hearing from you. We thank you for your support of From a Woman’s Point of View during past fund drives.

This Thursday we will be doing our part to keep WMNF on the air. We are so fortunate to have this station in our community. Think how you would miss WMNF, especially at this time in history. Only a small fraction of our support comes from the federal and state governments. Even that small percentage may be in jeopardy in the coming years. President Trump has proposed cuts for CPB Funding. That could mean $140,000 a year for WMNF. YOU keep this station on the air – and I know you will continue to do so! You can donate now or call 813-238-8001 Thursday during the show.

We don’t think women have ever been more in the crosshairs. How do we respond to this challenge? Do we shrink back, or do we say, “No more, I’ve had enough.” We welcome the challenge! We know we are ready! Join us at 10 AM every Thursday as we take this on. Please support WMNF and this show.

Again, thanks for your support!

Mary and Arlene