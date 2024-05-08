Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed., May 8, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Rays stadium

The St. Petersburg City Council begins talks tomorrow about a possible new development including a new $1.3 billion stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays. The $6.5 billion project would be in the Historic Gas Plant District. The Rays’ financing plan calls for the city to spend $417 million and for Pinellas County to chip in $312 million, mostly from a bed tax. Detractors contend that the Rays and the developer should pay rent to make up for potentially lost property tax dollars, split revenue with the city and county and be required to buy the prime downtown land at a fairer value.

Sarasota School Board rejects Title IX rules

The Sarasota County School Board approved a resolution last night to reject new federal protections against gender identity discrimination. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that it came in a divisive 4-to-1 vote after a five-hour meeting. Board member Bridget Ziegler brought forward the resolution to reject the new Title IX regulations. But that could put $50 million per year of federal funding at risk.

Executive privilege hearing

An appeals court heard arguments yesterday in a challenge to a judge’s ruling that “executive privilege” shields Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration from releasing records. The case could have far-reaching implications for the state’s public records laws.

DeSantis signs tax holiday bill

Yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Cape Canaveral to sign a bill providing sales tax holidays. WMNF’s Chris Young reports the governor also addressed rumors of a special session and protests at Florida universities.

Storm preparations

Hurricane Preparedness Week continues and today the focus turns toward preparations once a storm threatens. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that when a tropical system is forecasted to impact our area, it’s time to put your plans into action.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

