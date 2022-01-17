1.17.22 The Healthy Steps Show. Dr. Fred Harvey discusses detoxification and gut health- Home and Pantry theme

Share this:

1.17.22 The Healthy Steps Show. Dr. Fred Harvey discusses detoxification and gut health

On The Healthy Steps Show, we will continue the detoxification discussion with the important position the gut plays in the detox process. We must have good gut health to enable effective detoxification, so this Monday we will dive into the 5R framework of gut restoration. Please see my HCIM Facebook page for the documents I will reference, and you can complete them at home. This program gives us a step care guideline for healing a leaky gut and preparing for amazing results with a detoxification plan.

Please email your questions regarding removing the things that negatively affect gut health, replacing the necessary enzymes, reinoculating with good flora, repairing the gut lining, and rebalancing the lifestyle to optimize gut function. Emailed your questions to the radio station at [email protected]. Listen in to WMNF 88.5FM! You may also ask me your question live, on-air between 10-11am, phone #813-239-9663.