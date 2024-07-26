The Scoop: Fri. July 26th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Rays trade Randy Arozarena

Fan favorite Rays player, Randy Arozarena was traded to the Seattle Mariners last night.

Pinellas County Commission discusses Rays stadium before vote

A deal for a new stadium for the Rays stadium as part of a development in St. Petersburg’s Historic Gas Plant District could be inching closer to approval.

Supporters of abortion rights amendment take fight over financial impact statement to state supreme court

Supporters of Amendment 4 are taking their issue with the amendment’s financial impact statement to the Supreme Court.

Four injured in St. Pete lightning strike

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says four people were injured from a lightning strike yesterday afternoon while they were under a banyan tree at the corner of 3rd Street and Beach Drive in downtown.

Val Demings nominated for U.S. Postal Service board of governors

Demings’ nomination was sent to the Supreme Court yesterday. Demings is a former Orlando Police Chief and was the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2022 before losing to Marco Rubio.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /