“Passing The Torch” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
During his July 2024 Oval Office Address, President Joe Biden elaborated on his decision not to seek re-election by sharing with the nation that it was time to “pass the torch” to a new generation in an effort to unite the nation and preserve democracy. Biden is the first sitting  president since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 who did not seek a second term.

Despite the numerous speculations as to what ultimately influenced Biden’s decision, some believe that the “the passing of the torch” will be a “capstone” on his legacy.

To “pass the torch” generally has a positive connotation associated with it, and refers to handing off the responsibility of a job, duty or task to another.

“Torches”  have been used throughout history for various purposes and can be traced back to ancient times. However, in modern days, torches are often used in entertainment, religious events or to also  symbolize hope (as in the torch  held by the Statue of Liberty).

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the “Passing of the Torch” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

