11.1.21 Health & Nutrition with Dr. Fred Harvey, Functional Medicine

Nov. 1 Topic – Functional Medicine

What is it and how is it different than conventional medical care? Functional medicine is a new paradigm in health care. It differs from the conventional illness care medical model in its mission and its perspective of the human condition. It focuses on health instead of illness and on the root cause of dysfunction to eliminate problems before they cause organ damage or death.

It understands that the body has innate healing strength that often needs only some mild assistance rather than drastic measures to do the job.

