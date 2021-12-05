12.6.21 Dr. Fred hosts Health & Nutrition. Topic: Mold & Mycotoxins

Dr. Fred Harvey hosts Health & nutrition.
Dec. 6th topic: Mold and Mycotoxins We are surrounded in our environment by molds and funguses and their spores and metabolic byproducts. Some of these fungi produce mycotoxins, which are organic toxins that the fungi manufacture for their defense. When humans are exposed we experience a variety of immunologic, neurologic and endocrinology changes, and increase risk for diseases like cancer. We have tools to determine the presence of mold and mycotoxins in the living environment and our bodies to help eliminate the toxic burden and reduce health risk and regain function.
