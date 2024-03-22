15 new schools in Hillsborough qualify for the After-School Meals Program

School building. By littleny via iStock for WMNF News.

In Hillsborough County, 15 new school sites will qualify for the Florida Department of Health After-School Meals Program starting April 1st. The new 15 school sites include:

Alafia Elementary School

Bloomingdale High School

Boyette Springs Elementary School

Buckhorn Elementary School

Cimino Elementary School

Collins PreK-8 School

Dawson Elementary School

Lutz K-8 School

Macfarlane Park Elementary Magnet School

Mulrennan Middle School

Riverview High School

Robinson High School

Schwarzkopf Elementary School

Sickles High School

Turner/Bartels K-8 School

The program offers an extra meal or snack to all students who are participating in the after-school enrichment programs at no expense.