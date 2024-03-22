Donate Now!
15 new schools in Hillsborough qualify for the After-School Meals Program

Posted on by Colleen Cole
education classes teacher school
School building. By littleny via iStock for WMNF News.

In Hillsborough County, 15 new school sites will qualify for the Florida Department of Health After-School Meals Program starting April 1st. The new 15 school sites include:

  • Alafia Elementary School
  • Bloomingdale High School
  • Boyette Springs Elementary School
  • Buckhorn Elementary School
  • Cimino Elementary School
  • Collins PreK-8 School
  • Dawson Elementary School
  • Lutz K-8 School
  • Macfarlane Park Elementary Magnet School
  • Mulrennan Middle School
  • Riverview High School
  • Robinson High School
  • Schwarzkopf Elementary School
  • Sickles High School
  • Turner/Bartels K-8 School

The program offers an extra meal or snack to all students who are participating in the after-school enrichment programs at no expense.

