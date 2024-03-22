15 new schools in Hillsborough qualify for the After-School Meals Program

In Hillsborough County, 15 new school sites will qualify for the Florida Department of Health After-School Meals Program starting April 1st. The new 15 school sites include:
- Alafia Elementary School
- Bloomingdale High School
- Boyette Springs Elementary School
- Buckhorn Elementary School
- Cimino Elementary School
- Collins PreK-8 School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Lutz K-8 School
- Macfarlane Park Elementary Magnet School
- Mulrennan Middle School
- Riverview High School
- Robinson High School
- Schwarzkopf Elementary School
- Sickles High School
- Turner/Bartels K-8 School
The program offers an extra meal or snack to all students who are participating in the after-school enrichment programs at no expense.