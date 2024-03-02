Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

26 Essays On Walking. Vote For Our Planet.

Posted on by Norman B.
Share

Ways Of Walking – Edited by Ann de Forest

Ways of Walking brings together 26 writers who reflect on walks they have taken and what they have discovered along the way. Some walk across forbidden lines, violating laws to seek freedom. Some walk to bear witness to social injustice. Still others engage in a subtler subversion—violating the social norm of rapid, powered transportation to notice what fast travelers miss. Through walking, these authors become more attuned to the places they move across, more attentive to intricate ecologies and layered histories—and more connected to themselves as well. Their small steps of rebellion lead to unexpected discoveries. The volume includes writers of national renown such as Tom Zoellner, Ruth Knafo Setton, and Rahul Mehta, as well as contributors in other fields, from photography to music to archaeology. Ways Of Walking is meticulously edited by Ann de Forest, is a California native who has been living and writing in fairly happy exile in Philadelphia for more than three decades. An expert in the urban landscape and the resonance of place. Ann is a charming guest who delights in explaining her passion for walking and the 26 essays compiled in Ways Of Walking.

Robert Hunziker – Environmental Journalist

“Our planet cannot survive with another Trump presidency!” States Robert Hunziker angrily. Robert is not usually known to raise his voice or deliver an assertive rant. Typically, he speaks passionately, yet in such a low-key manner the listener is almost oblivious to the horrors of climate change Hunziker predicts. He uses lots of facts and figures and scientific-based warnings – an articulate  oracle of doom and gloom. In his regular contributions to outlets like CounterPunch and this program, Robert Hunziker consistently unveils his understanding of the truth behind climate change and who are the culprits. He is never lenient with his assertions and points fingers where he believes necessary. With the US general election looming ahead, Hunziker is not shy about making clear his concern that a misplaced vote could result in hideous, life-destroying consequences. Robert asserts “There is only one choice!”

Show 534

Every so often, alongside our music show, intriguingly titled, Life Elsewhere Music we release A Private Random Selection Election From The Life Elsewhere Archives. These mixes are not available as a Podcast. Here is the latest link. Enjoy!

.

Tags
, , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Transgender flag
Florida bill targeting trans driver’s license identification stalls in Senate, passes House

A bill forcing transgender people to identify their sex assigned...

guns gun violence die-in
The Florida House passes a bill to overturn one post-Parkland safety measure by lowering the age to buy rifles

The Florida House on Friday passed a controversial bill that...

pelican tampa bay st. pete kayak
St Pete has extended the date for their “Pulse Check” survey

City of St Petersburg has extended the date for residents...

AI
The Florida Legislature passes a bill for disclaimers on AI political ads; it now heads to the governor

Florida lawmakers passed a measure to require disclaimers on political...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf It's time for a very special #ThrowbackThursday ft the talented @TheWarandTreaty. We love this duo and still remember receiving this awesome signed poster from them back in 2018. Who loves this band? Comment below! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Our Spring Fund Drive is going strong and every donation gets us closer to our goal! We thrive and grow in our community because of you the listener. Your kind words and support mean everything! So here's to our growing WMNF Family! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #bestlistenersever #wmnf #Music #communityradio 🎉Huge shoutout to our incredible listeners for making the WMNF Fund Drive Finale a success! 🙏Your support means the world to us. 💚But it's not too late to donate - join the love train and help us reach our goal! 🚂 Let's keep the momentum going! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #WMNFFundDrive #Grateful #FeelingTheLove The SPRING FUND DRIVE memories keep coming and our inspiration is YOU our amazing listeners! Every Donation, Every Like, Every interaction with you makes us better! Let's get to our goal so we can do keep the fun going! #wmnf #funddrive #donate
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Surface Noise
Player position: