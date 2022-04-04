Share this:

42% of Florida’s employees make less than $15 an hour.

Other states with many low-wage workers

Only three other states do worse than Florida in the number of workers making under $15 an hour. According to Axios, Mississippi, New Mexico, and South Carolina also have high numbers of employees making less than $15 an hour.

Minimum wage in Florida

Florida voters approved gradually increasing wages from $8.65 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026.

Currently, the minimum wage in Florida is $10 an hour which workers say is not a living wage.

