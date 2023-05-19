A 3D mobile mammography bus will be in Dade City tomorrow

Share this:

People who need screening for breast cancer but can’t get it through their regular insurance have an opportunity in Pasco County. The 3D mobile mammography bus will be in Dade City tomorrow.

The screening is at Resurrection Park located at 37124 Lock St. in Dade City from 8:30 in the morning until noon. According to a press release from Florida Department of Health in Pasco County, “1 in 8 women will have breast cancer and 8 out of 9 have no family history,” and if it is detected early, breast cancer has a nearly 100% survival rate. There are eligibility requirements. To schedule an appointment call 727-619-0369 or email [email protected].

Here is more information from the press release:

Who is eligible to receive a mammogram on the bus?

Florida resident

Have no health insurance that pays for breast cancer screening exams.

Net family annual income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level Asymptomatic (no breast symptoms)

Eligible female who has not received a screening mammogram within the past year. This will be considered their annual wellness screening mammogram.

Women under 40 years of age require a prescription from their doctor. If you need diagnostic imaging, you will be unable to use this mobile unit as the bus provides a 3D SCREENING mammogram. You are not eligible to be screened on the mobile unit if you are currently experiencing symptoms in your breasts, or if you are currently pregnant or haven’t stopped breastfeeding for five months.

How much do mammograms cost?

If you don’t have health insurance, are considered low income; We can review eligibility into the Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (BCCEDP), and the BCCED Program will provide coverage at this event.

