A bill to change primary elections in Florida could be dead

Posted on by Staff
elections
Voters in Largo lineup during the first day of early voting in the 2020 Presidential Election. Daniel Figueroa IV/WMNF

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A House committee Wednesday did not take up a bill that called for holding primary runoff elections, likely dooming the proposal for this year’s legislative session.

The bill (PCB SAC 24-06) was slated to go before the House State Affairs Committee, but the issue was postponed.

Chair Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, said the committee isn’t expected to meet again before the scheduled March 8 end of the legislative session and indicated the bill likely will not move forward.

The bill included reinstituting primary runoff elections, which the state stopped holding about two decades ago.

Under such a system, a runoff would be held if no candidate received a majority of votes in the initial primary election.

Also, the bill included proposed restrictions on drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots.

