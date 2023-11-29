Donate Now!
A company is using Artificial Intelligence to help people with dyslexia

Posted on by Colleen Cole
dyslexia
Dyslexia illustration by Ivan-balvan via iStock for WMNF News.

Dyslexia affects 1 out of every 5 people, there’s a company using AI to help people with dyslexia. People with dyslexia have difficulty processing written language. Dyslexia represents 80 to 90 percent of people with learning disabilities. A new artificial intelligence program might be able to help correct dyslexia. Dr. Coral Hoh is a clinical linguist and the CEO and co-founder of EduNational.

“Well because of this complexity, we need a computing solution that can find these bits and bytes of error in the code for each person. And because language processing difficulties vary so much from person to person we need artificial intelligence to customize the program for every one of them. And here in the US, you’re talking about over 10 million children with dyslexia.”

The way it works is the computer generates interactive verbal games to evaluate each student. Then based on the students’ responses, the AI will produce new corrective games, to help their underlying language processing difficulties. The program is called Dysolve.

 

 

 

