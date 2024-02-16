Donate Now!
A cool and damp weekend is in store for the Tampa Bay area

Cool weather FPREN

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By William Maxham

A cold front is set to impact the state over the weekend with a notable drop in temperatures, and soaking rains. Clouds will be in place starting Friday evening, with some showers possible. However during the day Saturday, a cold front will sweep through the peninsula. Both days of the weekend will be generally cloudy, cool and rainy. But the coolest temperatures are expected Sunday afternoon.

The temperature departures from average will be most notable across north and central parts of the state.

For example, the forecast high Sunday in Orlando is only 58 degrees, almost 20 degrees below the average high in Orlando of 75. Tampa will also be much cooler than average, with afternoon temperatures that may not climb out of the 50s. By contrast, last Sunday was quite warm. Orlando’s high last Sunday was 87, a week-to-week difference of nearly 30 degrees. Jacksonville reached 85 degrees last Sunday, while this Sunday will only warm into the middle 50s.

Rain will continue off and on all weekend, as a disturbance tracks over the cold front from west to east. The cool air will not linger. By Tuesday, most of the state can expect a return to near-average temperatures.

