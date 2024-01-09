Donate Now!
A House Republican files a bill to allow open carry of firearms in Florida

Posted on by Staff
guns gun violence die-in
Die-in against gun violence, Tampa. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (12 June 2018).

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a bill that would make a series of changes to gun laws, including allowing people to openly carry firearms.

The bill (HB 1619), filed by Rep. Mike Beltran, R-Riverview, came after lawmakers last year dropped a requirement that people have concealed-weapons licenses to carry guns.

But some Second Amendment advocates called for the Legislature to go further and allow people to openly carry firearms.

Beltran’s bill was filed on the first day of the 2024 legislative session.

Other proposed changes in the bill include allowing lawmakers to carry concealed firearms to legislative meetings and in the state Capitol complex.

