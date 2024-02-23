Donate Now!
A Passport Fair is being held tomorrow

Posted on by Colleen Cole
The Tampa Post Office will be hosting a Passport Fair. The event will be located at 3501 Bessie Coleman Blvd, tomorrow from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30p.m. The passport fee for adults (16 years and older) is $130.00. For persons under the age of 16, the passport fee will be $100.00. There will also be a $35.00 processing fee for either age group.

The Post Office also offers participants a passport photo service for $15.00. To get a passport made, participants must bring in proper proof of U.S. citizenship, either a certified birth certificated issued by the city, county, or state; a previous U.S. passport; a certificate of citizenship; or a naturalization certificate. Also make sure to bring proof of identity.

To schedule an appointment go to: www.usps.com/scheduler.

To complete the passport application before tomorrow go to: www.travel.state.gov.

