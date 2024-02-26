Donate Now!
AAUP sanctions New College of Florida after politically motivated “egregious and extensive violations”

Posted on by Seán Kinane
srq new college
New College of Florida in Sarasota. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Apr. 2023).

A major American academic association made up of faculty and other professionals has voted to sanction New College of Florida in Sarasota.

A news release Monday morning from the American Association of University Professors says that on Saturday “the AAUP’s Governing Council voted to add New College of Florida and another college to its “list of institutions sanctioned for substantial noncompliance with widely accepted standards of academic government.”

In January 2023 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a slate of conservative trustees to New College.

In the thirteen months since then, the college has undergone a radical transformation.

The AAUP describes it as “an aggressively ideological agenda, marked by a complete departure from shared governance.”

An AAUP report on New College concludes that the takeover at the college “stands as one of the most egregious and extensive violations of AAUP principles and standards at a single institution in recent memory.”

