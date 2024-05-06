Advocates concerned about lack of enforcement of pelican protections on Sunshine Skyway Pier

Listen:

Last summer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved new rules for anglers on the Sunshine Skyway to keep pelicans from becoming entangled. But, one advocacy group says the rules are not being enforced.

Kim Begay is a volunteer with Friends of the Pelicans. She says the seabird entanglements on the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, the longest pier in the world, are particularly bad.

“Out on the skyway pier, it is the most – you know it can be really depressing. It’s shocking, it’s maddening.”

In response, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved new rules to protect the birds, effective October 2023. They restricted multi-hook rings and gear from mid-November to mid-March. They also require anglers to complete a course on responsible fishing practices.

“I understand some really positive changes have happened recently, but they’re only positive and meaningful changes if they are being enforced.”

Friends of the Pelicans is calling on FWC and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for better enforcement and signage regarding these courses.

Begay says not all anglers are completing the course. She says they don’t need to show proof they’ve done the course , and don’t receive penalties if they haven’t.

And it could have dire consequences if a seabird gets caught in their line.

“If they don’t know how to manage that properly — and they would know how to if they watched the video and took the test — then it’s going to detrimentally impact the pelicans. They’re going to get frustrated- they’re going to cut the line. They don’t know who to call, they don’t know they are supposed to call somebody.”

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement to WMNF that they are monitoring rule effectiveness and severe entanglements. They say that they are working to coordinate with others to raise awareness about the new rules and conservation challenges.

FDEP did not respond to WMNF’s request for comment by our deadline.

Florida FWC’s full statement: