The Scoop: Fri. May 17th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Part of Florida elections law is blocked

A federal judge blocked part of a 2023 Florida election law because it violated the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause. The law would’ve prevented non-U.S. citizens from “collecting or handling” registration applications.

Group wants more environmental protections from Rays deal

The proposed redevelopment of Tropicana Field and the area around it would be the biggest project in St. Petersburg’s history. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that an advocacy group wants more environmental protections in the deal.

Two Florida school districts sued over removing “Tango” book

A federal judge sent a mediation to one lawsuit regarding the removal of a children’s book from Florida public schools. The book “And Tango Makes Three” was banned last year from Escambia and Nassau County public schools. A federal lawsuit disputing the ban was also filed this week.

DeSantis signs 11 bills

Ron Desantis signed 11 bills into law yesterday. One bill adds two additional judges to Hillsborough County, and another revises a major housing law known as the “Live Local Act.”

Alito home displayed upside-down flag after insurrection

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito displayed an upside-down American flag at his Virginia home yesterday. According to the New York Times, the flag was used as a symbol during the storming of the Capitol on January 6th. This comes as Alito and other Supreme Court justices prepare to preside over two cases related to January 6th.

Clearwater union dissolved

A prominent City of Clearwater union has been dissolved after it failed to meet the standards of a new state law, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The new law requires 60% of eligible employees to be enrolled in public sector unions.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

