Air quality with Clean Air Tampa Bay

Tanja and Anni are joined on this Monday’s Sustainable Living Show by Courtney Wright and Cara Woods Serra. Courtney Wright, LEED GA serves as a Senior Planner for the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council. She is the Program Manager for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) Program and assists in the planning and technical support for the Resiliency Coalition through the Regional Resiliency Action Plan. Cara Woods Serra, AICP, CFM serves as the Director of Resiliency for the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council. Her current role with the Council involves disaster preparedness, hazard mitigation planning, and resiliency policy.

Both women are part of the Clean Air Tampa Bay program which is an initiative of the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council (TBRPC) focused on tracking and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, funded by the US. Environmental Protection Agency.

Topics discussed include:

-what is the Clean Air Tampa Bay program and what are it’s goals/initiatives in the future

-transportation and energy

-emissions standards

-enhancing carbon sinks in the community

-across county line government cooperation and why it’s important

-air quality monitoring (who/where/how)

-community engagement

and more!

To learn more about Clean Air Tampa Bay, head over to their website. You can also send them an email with questions or concerns at [email protected].

