Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Air quality with Clean Air Tampa Bay

Posted on by Grace Behnke
Share
Logo ©️ Clean Air Tampa Bay

Tanja and Anni are joined on this Monday’s Sustainable Living Show by Courtney Wright and Cara Woods Serra. Courtney Wright, LEED GA serves as a Senior Planner for the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council. She is the Program Manager for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) Program and assists in the planning and technical support for the Resiliency Coalition through the Regional Resiliency Action Plan.  Cara Woods Serra, AICP, CFM serves as the Director of Resiliency for the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council. Her current role with the Council involves disaster preparedness, hazard mitigation planning, and resiliency policy. 

Both women are part of the Clean Air Tampa Bay program which is an initiative of the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council (TBRPC) focused on tracking and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, funded by the US. Environmental Protection Agency. 

Topics discussed include:

-what is the Clean Air Tampa Bay program and what are it’s goals/initiatives in the future

-transportation and energy

-emissions standards

-enhancing carbon sinks in the community

-across county line government cooperation and why it’s important

-air quality monitoring (who/where/how)

-community engagement

and more!

To learn more about Clean Air Tampa Bay, head over to their website. You can also send them an email with questions or concerns at [email protected].

If you love the Sustainable Living show and want to help us stay on air, head over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living. Don’t forget to tune in every Monday at 11am on the best little radio station on planet earth, 88.5fm, or listen to past episodes in the archives.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

UFF President Teresa Hodge talks about new federal lawsuit challenging a 2023 Florida law. Photo provided by Meghan Bowman for WMNF News.
UFF files another lawsuit over a higher education state law

The United Faculty of Florida is a union that represents...

The Scoop: Thurs. August 8th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Gun rights, Votes on taxes, Protests, and more

hurricane outlook
CSU continues to call for an above-average hurricane season; Cleanup begins after Debby

If Colorado State University´s latest forecast verifies there would...

Florida attorney and “Pot Daddy” John Morgan speaks on recreational marijuana, Kamala Harris, and property insurance

Attorney John Morgan is the founder of America’s largest personal...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Ready to begin a new adventure? Donate your used car, motorcycle, or RV to WMNF and embark on a journey of giving back! Your contribution helps us continue to bring you the programming you rely on. It’s a simple way to make a big impact while clearing space in your driveway. Plus, it's free and tax-deductible, giving you double the reasons to give back. Call 888-966-3885 or visit wmnf.org to learn more! #donate #givingback #supportnonprofits #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Maybe Partying Will Help
Player position: